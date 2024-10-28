November 2024 early voting Day Seven: The weekend

Just going to get right into it here. Your early voting results through Sunday, Day Seven:

2024

2020

2016

2008 and 2012

The numbers after five days of early voting are

Mail = 44,805

In Person = 686,937

Total = 731,742

We have surpassed the final early voting totals from 2008 and 2012. The Saturday total of 75,778 was slightly more than it was in 2016 and the first Saturday of 2020, and the Sunday total of 45,165 was more ahead of the 2020 and 2016 totals than Saturday was. My prediction for this week is that the daily totals will exceed by a considerable amount the Week 2 and Week 3 daily totals from 2020. Have you voted yet?

Related Posts: