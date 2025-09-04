Texas blog roundup for the week of September 1

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes everyone a happy Labor Day week as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at the Congressional scramble and has the latest update on redistricting litigation.

SocraticGadfly dropped a trio of Texas-tied, interconnected environmental posts. First, he noted how the lesser prairie chicken lost its Endangered Species Act listing in part due to botched filing actions by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Second, he discussed the killed expansion of Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge, including how USFWS caved on that. Third, he eff-bombed USFWS in general as a bunch of pseudoenvironmentalists in general, politicized suck-ups to the oil industry and more.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said many Houstonians spoke at Houston City Council about HPD cooperation with ICE, but Houston City Council Democrats had not a word to say.

=========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Barbed Wire says we can, and really must, course-correct in Texas.

Franklin Strong urges us to not look away from evil.

Mean Green Cougar Red remembers an iconic Lee Corso moment.

The Texas Observer examines the “friendly facade” of rural racism.

Texas Monthly provides seven reasons why the Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce wedding should be here in Texas. (A true Swiftie would have provided 13 reasons, of course.)

Lone Star Left made their recommendations for the constitutional amendments that will be on your November ballot.

Texas Rural Reporter calls the Lege’s recent “campaign finance reform” bill a “half-measure that looks good in the headlines while protecting incumbents back home.”

