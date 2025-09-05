Dispatches from Dallas, September 5 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth: it’s budget season for the cities and counties, with some facing hard choices and others dropping tax rates; what’s up with Dallas city governance; Dallas HERO, like the bad penny, is back again; the Dallas County Jail is overcrowded and may cost us a bunch of money; who’s going for hand-marked and hand-counted ballots this year; what may happen if Fort Worth ISD is taken over by the state; how SB840, the housing law that limits zoning out apartments, is affecting North Texas; 2026 candidacies and the latest on how local and statewide redistricting are affecting them; and more.

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Darragh Morgan, a modern classical violinist with electronic vibes who is new to me. It’s for folks who enjoy high-pitched electronic and analog ambient but fair warning: one of my cats was disconsolate the entire time I was listening to her.

