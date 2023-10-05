Texas blog roundup for the week of October 2

The Texas Progressive Alliance weekly roundup is best served with ketchup and seemingly ranch.

Off the Kuff writes about the go ahead for the whistleblower lawsuit against Ken Paxton to proceed from the Supreme Court.

SocraticGadfly offers up a trio of national and international presidential-related items. He starts with Ralph Nader jumping into the lesser evilism tank, goes to an overview of Trump suing Steele (in Great Britain), and finishes with RFK Jr. planning an independent run.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said John Whitmire is not someone who will keep us safe as anti-democratic threats grow.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

El Paso Matters analyzes what a government shutdown would do to that region.

The Dallas Observer reviews its city’s process for recalling a Mayor.

CultureMap showcases the latest Astrodome redevelopment plan.

The Texas Living Waters Project looks at the effect of this year’s drought on our water systems.

Reform Austin asks if your legislator will stand firm against vouchers.

