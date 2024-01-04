Texas blog roundup for the week of January 1

The Texas Progressive Alliance still remembers most of the lyrics to “Auld Lang Syne” as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff‘s main issue with the incoming Whitmire administration is his insistence that we can trust Greg Abbott to reciprocate Whitmire’s bipartisanness.

SocraticGadfly looks at the number of independent and third-party candidates in the 2024 presidential race and speculates on the chances on it going to the House.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project offered ways Senator Carol Alvarado and other local elected Democrats could best observe Pledge of Allegiance Day.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Frank Strong warns that the book bans of 2023 are just the starting point.

The Texas Observer reviews their top 20 stories from a year in which they almost went under.

Your Local Epidemiologist presents 21 public health accomplishments from 2023.

Elise Hu reviews her own year.

The Dallas Observer eulogizes the contributors to Dallas’ music scene that we lost last year.

CultureMap reports on a new hybrid electric airplane service coming to regional airports around the state.

