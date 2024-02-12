Interview with Mo Jenkins

Believe it or not, early voting for the 2024 primaries begins next week. I have a full week of interviews to bring you to get us there. The first three will be for the open seat in HD139, and the first candidate I have for you is Mo Jenkins. Jenkins already has a bunch of legislative experience, working as a staffer for Rep. Abel Herrero, where as the Committee Director for the House Corrections Committee, she has played a pivotal role in legislative successes, including defeating school vouchers and establishing the Open Burn Pits Registry Fund. She has lived through homelessness and the foster care system, and would be the first transgender person to serve in the Legislature if elected. She was just endorsed by the Chronicle. Here’s the interview:
This is it, the final week before Early Voting. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.