Interview with Mo Jenkins

Believe it or not, early voting for the 2024 primaries begins next week. I have a full week of interviews to bring you to get us there. The first three will be for the open seat in HD139, and the first candidate I have for you is Mo Jenkins. Jenkins already has a bunch of legislative experience, working as a staffer for Rep. Abel Herrero, where as the Committee Director for the House Corrections Committee, she has played a pivotal role in legislative successes, including defeating school vouchers and establishing the Open Burn Pits Registry Fund. She has lived through homelessness and the foster care system, and would be the first transgender person to serve in the Legislature if elected. She was just endorsed by the Chronicle. Here’s the interview:

PREVIOUSLY:

Karthik Soora, SD15

Michelle Bonton, SD15

Molly Cook, SD15

Rep. Jarvis Johnson, SD15

Todd Litton, SD15

Beto Cardenas, SD15

Annette Ramirez, Tax Assessor

Danielle Bess, Tax Assessor

Jerry Davis, Tax Assessor

Desiree Broadnax, Tax Assessor

Claude Cummings, Tax Assessor

Amanda Edwards, CD18

Pervez Agwan, CD07

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, CD07

Christian Menefee, Harris County Attorney

Umeka Lewis, Harris County Attorney

Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney

Sean Teare, Harris County District Attorney

Danny Norris, HD142

Lauren Ashley Simmons, HD146

Ashton Woods, HD146

Melissa McDonough, CD38

Gion Thomas, CD38

This is it, the final week before Early Voting. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

Related Posts: