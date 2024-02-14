Interview with Rosalind Caesar

Once more into HD139, where this time we meet up with political veteran Rosalind Caesar. Caesar currently serves on the Board of Harris County Municipal Utility District (MUD) 304, which provides “water, wastewater and in some cases, drainage services” to residents within its boundaries. A graduate of Huston Tillotson University with a degree in Criminal Justice, Caesar has worked with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and has been an adjunct professor. She has also been a precinct chair, has worked on numerous local campaigns, and is an active member of the Spiritual Advisory Committee of the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats. Here’s what we talked about:
This is it, the final week before Early Voting. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.