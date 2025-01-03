Dispatches from Dallas, January 3 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have the tail end of 2024 and looks forward into 2025. In addition to the big Kay Granger story that wasn’t at all what you initially heard, there are: updates on bills filed in the Legislature; the Texas convicts whose sentences were commuted by President Biden; the Dallas City Manager search (sigh); yet another death at the Tarrant County Jail; the Dallas County Juvenile Board picks a a new leader in secret; churches and the politics of building new facilities in Fort Worth and Fairview; and local star St. Vincent played my neighborhood taqueria and I missed it! And more.

Let’s start with the biggest story of the last two weeks: the kerfuffle about Kay Granger, who ended her term as a Congresswoman with the end of the year. Our host hit the high points, but of course it’s gotten a lot more coverage in the Metroplex. The gist is Granger, who now suffers from early-stage dementia, stopped voting in late July (note that Congress has been in recess most of the fall to campaign for the November election) and has moved into a ritzy senior residence in Fort Worth, which the Express incorrectly alleged was a dementia care unit. Granger had already withdrawn from the primary before it took place in March–you may remember the last-minute entry and the reshuffle of several local primaries as folks dropped one to move to a new one that was suddenly open–and resigned from the Appropriations Committee, but she was still able to make it to DC as late as November, when she was honored for her work in Congress. See the Star-Telegram; the Dallas Morning News; Axios; the Fort Worth Report; and the Texas Tribune. Some of these were linked in our host’s post; I add them here for completeness.

All of the early stories spring from the Dallas Express, which, as our host notes, has been covered by the Texas Observer here. More recently, we’ve looked at this article about the Express and its owner, Monty Bennett, who’s behind Props S, T, U, the three really terrible charter amendments on the city ballot here in Dallas. (S and U passed; T failed.) My initial speculations on why the Express was going after Granger were all wrong, but I did find out while chasing the tail of this issue that Chris Putnam, the editor of the Dallas Express (mentioned in this D Magazine post about the HERO campaign because I won’t link to the Dallas Express on principle) ran against Granger in the 2020 Republican primary as documented on Ballotpedia (scroll down). Given the tendency of the Express to gin up trouble for its perceived enemies, I’m not surprised to see a potential grudge in the mix.

There’s been local pushback in Fort Worth on the story. One of Fort Worth’s city council members wrote a valedictory farewell for Granger. There’s also a piece on her impact on the city over her decades in Congress. And her successor, who is being sworn in on January 3, so probably as you read this post, also, unsurprisingly, had hugely complimentary things to say. And, as this recent CBS story notes, because she was still officially in Congress, her office could continue to help constituents. But the real story here is, as the Dallas Observer notes, a lot of our Texas representatives are OLD, and the same is true nationwide. And this is on both sides of the aisle: Lloyd Doggett, who was my representative my last few years in Austin, is only a few months younger than Donald Trump and I’ve wondered whether he was going to leave Congress by retiring or by being carried out. Obviously it’s too late to consider this for 2024, but it’s something people ought to consider for the next election cycle. Doggett and Trump are at the upper end of the Boomers and Granger is either at the tippy top of the Boomers or the very bottom of the Silent Generation; folks in that age group need to retire. I personally think they’re going to be pushed out by millennials and not my generation (X) for demographic reasons. I also think it’s going to take a while to happen if the kids do it at all, but I look forward to them coming in and hopefully bringing some fresh perspectives.

