Texas blog roundup for the week of September 15

The Texas Progressive Alliance has always condemned political violence as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff did an interview with one of the plaintiffs in the redistricting litigation to find out what that experience is like.

SocraticGadfly is not that impressed with James Talarico’s Senate run announcement; as part of that, he — like many others — awaits Talarico’s stance on one big foreign policy issue, and on a few other things.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said Mayor Whitmire’s conception of order is muted opposition to wrong actions. He is wrong.

========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Franklin Strong shows the negative effect recent legislation is having on the classroom libraries that teachers create for their students.

The Eyewall reviews the lessons of the 1900 Galveston hurricane, which made landfall 125 years ago this past week.

Daniel Cohen explains how to win his endorsement.

Evil MoPac has some words for those who would invade Chicago.

The Waco Bridge reports on the possible demise of that city’s NPR station.

Your Local Epidemiologist looks at what can actually be done about pharmaceutical ads.

Houstonia lauds the restaurants that treat their employees well.

