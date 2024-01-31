Interview with Kim Ogg

I think we can agree that the race for District Attorney is the highest profile primary race this cycle; there are some great legislative and Congressional races but they’re not countywide and they haven’t generated as much news coverage. There’s a lot of political drama to go along with the high stakes of the race. Incumbent DA Kim Ogg, running for her third term, doesn’t need much introduction, but as a reminder she began her career in the DA’s office in 1987, serving as a chief felony prosecutor during that time, she was appointed Houston’s first Anti-Gang Task Force Director by Mayor Bob Lanier in 1994, and she served as the Executive Director of Crime Stoppers of Houston from 1999 to 2006. I have interviewed her multiple times, most recently in 2020 when she ran for re-election the first time. You can listen to that interview here and you can listen to this one below:
I will finish my interviews with the candidates for County Attorney and District Attorney tomorrow, and then after that I get into legislative races. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.