Texas blog roundup for the week of January 22

The Texas Progressive Alliance is still thawing itself out as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff notes the request to the Texas Medical Board to define what the exceptions to the anti-abortion law are, which Ken Paxton will never accept.

SocraticGadfly talks about the big medical research fraud on claims of antidepressant effectiveness.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Dallas Observer presents ten holidays invented by TV and movies.

Innovation Map explains why Houston should prioritize electric vehicle adoption in 2024.

Your Local Epidemiologist looks at measles trends.

In The Pink revisits Iowa.

LawDork has good news and bad news from SCOTUS.

Nonsequiteuse provides an unfortunate update on the state of sexual harassment in progressive politics.

