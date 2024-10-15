Judicial Q&A: Justice Meg Poissant

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am continuing the series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested November elections. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates who are on the ballot in Harris County, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As done for March and for November, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

My name is Margaret “Meg” Poissant, and I am a Justice on the 14th Court of Appeals, Place 8.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

Our court reviews both civil and criminal appeals — except for post-conviction writs of habeas corpus and death-penalty cases — in a 10-county region. The region includes Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Waller, and Washington counties.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

Our court has met the standards provided by the legislature for the number of cases issued since being elected to the Court of Appeals in 2018. I understand the importance of a swift and fair resolution of appeals and am always aware of the importance of a well-reasoned and timely opinion, and if re-elected, will continue to adhere to these practices. During my tenure, I have made important decisions regarding parental terminations and premises liability cases, and have issued opinions in cases of first impression. I serve as chair of the Appellate Representation Committee for the Child Protection Section of the State Bar of Texas, which seeks to improve the quality and accessibility to the public of appellate counsel, served as a member of TDIC’s legislative work group, contributed to and am a member of the National Association of Women Judges diversity, equality, and inclusion committee, am a sustaining member of the Texas Bar Foundation and a Houston Bar Association Fellow, and a member of TACTAS, which advances the standards of the legal profession in civil and appellate law. I mentor young lawyers and participate in our Rice and law school intern programs.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

The Court of Appeals has an accessible and transparent court process for all, which includes our court website with information for lawyers and pro bono appellants, and the accessibility of all oral arguments on YouTube. However, access can still be improved. Enhancing legal aid resources, supporting pro-bono initiatives, mentoring new attorneys and those who want to enter the legal profession, and ensuring our courts are user-friendly, especially for those without legal representation, are continuous goals. We must also focus on outreach and education to ensure the justice system is accessible and equitable for all.

5. Why is this race important?

The Court of Appeals is often the last opportunity for parties to obtain justice or reverse a decision that is unjust or wrongly decided in a lower court. We hear appeals from ten counties; our decision is often the final decision in regard to anyone seeking fairness and equity because the Texas Supreme Court and the Court of Criminal appeals hear a limited number of cases.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

I have served on the appellate bench for almost 6 years. Prior to my tenure as an appellate Justice, I practiced law for more than 30 years representing clients on both sides of the docket in civil law and criminal defense, in all areas of the law. Appellate justices decide appeals in all areas of the law, which makes me uniquely suited for this position. I believe public service is essential to maintaining a fair justice system, and I will always be committed to ensuring Texans receive equal justice.

