Interview with Kathy Blueford-Daniels

It is time once again for interview season. The City of Houston races are the marquee attraction for 2023 but we still have HISD Trustee elections and they matter even as their power has been temporarily removed. We begin today with Kathy Blueford-Daniels, the elected Trustee in District II. Blueford-Daniels is a longtime community advocate, retired postal worker, former community liaison for Sen. Borris Miles, and founder of Black, Latino, Asian, Caucasian Mourners of Murder (BLAC MoM), which she created to serve as a support group after the 2006 slaying of her 20-year-old son in a case of mistaken identity. Here’s a nice bio of her from a year ago for more about her and her life. Here’s what we talked about:

I will have more interviews with HISD trustees and candidates this week. The Erik Manning spreadsheet, which only has city candidates, is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here.

