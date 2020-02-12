Interview with Audia Jones

We come to the end of the DA interviews, and also interview season for the primaries. It’s possible I’ll revisit some other races in the runoffs, but there’s not that many to pick from at this point. You never know, and I’m always open to the idea. Rounding out the season we have Audia Jones, who was the first challenger to DA Kim Ogg, and indeed the first official challenger to any of the countywide incumbents this cycle. Jones has worked as a Counsel Fellow for Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, which included managing the House Judiciary Committee Portfolio. She then worked in the DA’s office as an Assistant DA, working in both the misdemeanor and felony trial bureaus. She has received endorsements from some groups that had supported Ogg in 2016. Here’s the interview:

The Erik Manning spreadsheet is back! You can track information for candidates on the Harris County ballot here.

PREVIOUSLY:

Elisa Cardnell – CD02

Travis Olsen – CD02

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6

Kimberly McLeod – SBOE6

Debra Kerner – SBOE6

Chrysta Castañeda – RRC

Kelly Stone – RRC

Vince Ryan – Harris County Attorney

Ben Rose – Harris County Attorney

Christian Menefee – Harris County Attorney

Ann Harris Bennett – Harris County Tax Assessor

Jolanda Jones – Harris County Tax Assessor

Ann Johnson – HD134

Ruby Powers – HD134

Lanny Bose – HD134

Akilah Bacy – HD138

Josh Wallenstein – HD138

Jenifer Pool – HD138

Sarah DeMerchant – HD26

Lawrence Allen – HD26

Rish Oberoi – HD26

Suleman Lalani – HD26

Rodney Ellis – Commissioners Court, Precinct 1

Diana Martinez Alexander – Commissioners Court, Precinct 3

Michael Moore – Commissioners Court, Precinct 3

Morris Overstreet – Commissioners Court, Precinct 3

Kristi Thibaut – Commissioners Court, Precinct 3

Kim Ogg – Harris County District Attorney

Carvana Cloud – Harris County District Attorney

Related Posts: