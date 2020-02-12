Interview with Audia Jones

We come to the end of the DA interviews, and also interview season for the primaries. It’s possible I’ll revisit some other races in the runoffs, but there’s not that many to pick from at this point. You never know, and I’m always open to the idea. Rounding out the season we have Audia Jones, who was the first challenger to DA Kim Ogg, and indeed the first official challenger to any of the countywide incumbents this cycle. Jones has worked as a Counsel Fellow for Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, which included managing the House Judiciary Committee Portfolio. She then worked in the DA’s office as an Assistant DA, working in both the misdemeanor and felony trial bureaus. She has received endorsements from some groups that had supported Ogg in 2016. Here’s the interview:
The Erik Manning spreadsheet is back! You can track information for candidates on the Harris County ballot here.
- PREVIOUSLY:
Elisa Cardnell – CD02
Travis Olsen – CD02
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6
Kimberly McLeod – SBOE6
Debra Kerner – SBOE6
Chrysta Castañeda – RRC
Kelly Stone – RRC
Vince Ryan – Harris County Attorney
Ben Rose – Harris County Attorney
Christian Menefee – Harris County Attorney
Ann Harris Bennett – Harris County Tax Assessor
Jolanda Jones – Harris County Tax Assessor
Ann Johnson – HD134
Ruby Powers – HD134
Lanny Bose – HD134
Akilah Bacy – HD138
Josh Wallenstein – HD138
Jenifer Pool – HD138
Sarah DeMerchant – HD26
Lawrence Allen – HD26
Rish Oberoi – HD26
Suleman Lalani – HD26
Rodney Ellis – Commissioners Court, Precinct 1
Diana Martinez Alexander – Commissioners Court, Precinct 3
Michael Moore – Commissioners Court, Precinct 3
Morris Overstreet – Commissioners Court, Precinct 3
Kristi Thibaut – Commissioners Court, Precinct 3
Kim Ogg – Harris County District Attorney
Carvana Cloud – Harris County District Attorney