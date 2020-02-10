Interview with District Attorney Kim Ogg

Hard to believe, but we are one week out from early voting for the 2020 primaries in Texas. It’s been a busy interview season for me, as I’m sure you can imagine. This week we will wrap things up with the highlight race on the Democratic side, the primary for District Attorney. Kim Ogg is serving her first term as Harris County DA after winning decisively in the 2016 blue wave. Ogg began her career in the DA’s office in 1987, serving as a chief felony prosecutor during that time. She was appointed Houston’s first Anti-Gang Task Force Director by Mayor Bob Lanier in 1994, and served as the Executive Director of Crime Stoppers of Houston from 1999 to 2006. She made an unsuccessful run for DA in 2014 before her winning campaign two years later. I interviewed her for each of those, and you can listen to the 2016 interview here. You can listen to this year’s interview right here:

The Erik Manning spreadsheet is back! You can track information for candidates on the Harris County ballot here.

PREVIOUSLY:

Elisa Cardnell – CD02

Travis Olsen – CD02

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6

Kimberly McLeod – SBOE6

Debra Kerner – SBOE6

Chrysta Castañeda – RRC

Kelly Stone – RRC

Vince Ryan – Harris County Attorney

Ben Rose – Harris County Attorney

Christian Menefee – Harris County Attorney

Ann Harris Bennett – Harris County Tax Assessor

Jolanda Jones – Harris County Tax Assessor

Ann Johnson – HD134

Ruby Powers – HD134

Lanny Bose – HD134

Akilah Bacy – HD138

Josh Wallenstein – HD138

Jenifer Pool – HD138

Sarah DeMerchant – HD26

Lawrence Allen – HD26

Rish Oberoi – HD26

Suleman Lalani – HD26

Rodney Ellis – Commissioners Court, Precinct 1

Diana Martinez Alexander – Commissioners Court, Precinct 3

Michael Moore – Commissioners Court, Precinct 3

Morris Overstreet – Commissioners Court, Precinct 3

Kristi Thibaut – Commissioners Court, Precinct 3

